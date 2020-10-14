Man in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit
A 51-year-old man is in custody after leading Campbell County Sheriff Office (CCSO) deputies...
Health Officials Struggle to Meet Vaccine Demand
By Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is outstripping supply and providers are struggling to...
Making Her Own Way
At age 11, Calli Schill is already discovering an important lesson: if she makes...
Gordon Eases Some Health Orders, Extends Others
Statewide public health orders restricting crowd sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic will ease next...
Weekly Crime Report
For those connoisseurs of dumb crime stories written by immature people, here’s a small sampling of the Weekly Crime Report soon to be revamped...
Energy Update for Jan. 22, 2021
Spot Price: PRB Coal Week Ending 1/15/2021 $11.40 / Short Ton Week Ending 1/8/2021 $11.40 / Short Ton (Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration) Wyoming Coal Production Week Ending 1/16/2021 4,356 Thousand Short...
Weather
Gillette
broken clouds
28.1 ° F
30.2 °
26 °
59 %
4.5mph
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
20 °
Wright
broken clouds
21 ° F
21 °
21 °
87 %
3.1mph
83 %
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
18 °