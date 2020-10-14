fbpx
Police Lights

Man in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit

County 17 -
A 51-year-old man is in custody after leading Campbell County Sheriff Office (CCSO) deputies...
DBleizeffer-NC-vaccinations-100

Health Officials Struggle to Meet Vaccine Demand

Courtesy of WyoFile -
By Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is outstripping supply and providers are struggling to...
Calli Schill, 11, was all smiles while doing yard work. (Photo: County 17/Brooke Byelich)

Making Her Own Way

Jennifer Kocher | Outliers News -
At age 11, Calli Schill is already discovering an important lesson: if she makes...
Will it ever be safe to remove our masks? If so, when?

Gordon Eases Some Health Orders, Extends Others

Ryan Lewallen | Outliers News -
Statewide public health orders restricting crowd sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic will ease next...
Crime

Weekly Crime Report

County 17 -
For those connoisseurs of dumb crime stories written by immature people, here’s a small sampling of the Weekly Crime Report soon to be revamped...
Arrests and Arraignments Sponsored by Steven Titus & Associates, P.C.

Arrests, Arraignments for Thusday, Jan. 21

Dump and Run Suspect Still on the Lam

Crime Stoppers Logo on Graffiti Background

Campbell County’s Most Wanted Jan. 21

Energy

Energy Update cover image featuring two oil pump jacks in the snow.

Energy Update for Jan. 22, 2021

County 17 -
Spot Price: PRB Coal Week Ending 1/15/2021 $11.40 / Short Ton Week Ending 1/8/2021 $11.40 / Short Ton (Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration) Wyoming Coal Production Week Ending 1/16/2021 4,356 Thousand Short...

Wyoming Innovation Center Advances with Pledges from County, City

Coal Miner holding handful of Coal

Wyoming Loses 14,400 Energy Jobs In November Compared To 2019

Jason Harris dials in on a boring bar at a silver mine in Utah.

Thinking Outside the Basin

Energy Update cover image featuring two oil pump jacks in the snow.

Energy Update for Jan. 15, 2021

Public Info

